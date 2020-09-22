Michael Thomas Deleted A Tweet After Monday Night’s Loss

Michael Thomas is one of the most-outspoken players in the NFL, but the New Orleans Saints wide receiver got a little ahead of himself on Monday night.

The All-Pro wide receiver was sidelined on Monday night, but did some tweeting during his team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thomas, who is out with an ankle injury suffered in Week 1, thought the Saints had the win wrapped up early on. However, the Raiders emerged with a 34-24 win, and Thomas apparently deleted some of his tweets.

Old Takes Exposed captured screenshots of Thomas’ now-deleted tweets:

New Orleans looked good early, getting out to a 10-0 lead over Las Vegas. However, the Saints began to fall apart, and the Raiders took advantage.

In the end, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr out-played Drew Brees. Las Vegas is now 2-0.

“This guy’s a great quarterback,” Gruden said. “We’re surrounding him with better players. And once our defense I think starts playing to their potential, he can even be better. He does so much with the ball and without the ball and behind the scenes that I think Raiders fans should really be proud of him, and I know I am.”

The Raiders are set to take on the Patriots in Week 3, while the Saints have the Packers on Sunday Night Football.