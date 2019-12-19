Michael Thomas Gives Teammates A Great Present For The Holidays

It’s the season of giving, and Michael Thomas appears to be in the holiday spirit. Following the New Orleans Saints’ win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, the Pro Bowl wide receiver bought awesome gift for his teammates.

Thomas agreed to a five-year extension worth $100 million before the season began. He’s certainly living up to that contract, totaling 133 receptions for 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns.

Not only does Thomas have one of the best contracts in the NFL, the former Ohio State Buckeye has an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.

Although he didn’t have to spread the wealth with his teammates, Thomas decided to gift the entire locker room with a pair of Jordan 11 “Bred” sneakers.

Several players on the Saints showcased their new sneakers on social media, including Tre’Quan Smith and Ted Ginn.

Check it out:

Michael Thomas Gifts Entire Saints Locker Room New Jordan 11s! https://t.co/9YP8SU0eap — TMZ (@TMZ) December 19, 2019

This is a sweet gesture from Thomas, who is on the verge of breaking Marvin Harrison’s record for most receptions in a single season. He only needs 11 receptions over the next two games to dethrone the Hall of Famer.

While the rest of the team will enjoy their new sneakers this holiday season, Thomas is hoping to make history by the end of the year.

We’ll see if Thomas can inch closer to the record on Sunday when the Saints take on the Tennessee Titans.