Michael Thomas Has 4-Word Message After Brutal Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints flexes his muscles after a big catch during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was placed on injured reserve this Thursday because of a dislocated second toe. According to head coach Dennis Allen, he's expected to miss the rest of the season.

"I'm not going to get into any time frames right now. I don't know that," Allen said. "He's going to go on IR. I don't anticipate that he'll be able to return this year."

This is devastating blow to Thomas, who missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury.

On Friday, Thomas shared a message to his fans regarding his future in the NFL.

Thomas posted a photo of himself on Instagram along with this caption: "I always bounce back."

In the Saints' first three games of the 2022 season, Thomas had 171 yards and three touchdowns. He was starting to revert to his All-Pro form.

Unfortunately, Thomas has been unable to shake off the injury bug. Since the 2020 season, the former Offensive Player of the Year has appeared in a total of 10 games.

Now that Thomas is heading to injured reserve, the Saints will need Chris Olave to cement his status as their No. 1 wide receiver for the rest of the season. So far, the rookie has been really productive.