Michael Thomas Has Scary Message: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints signals a first down during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After sitting out a few weeks due to a hamstring injury, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas returned to the field for Wednesday's practice.

Thomas spoke to reporters following Wednesday's practice session. When asked if the player people saw in 2019 is still there, he responded, "I’m trying to top that."

For those who don't remember, Thomas was the best wide receiver in football during the 2019 season. He finished the year with 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

If Thomas can revert to his 2019 form, the Saints will be tough to stop on offense this season. It would also probably result in him being the Comeback Player of the Year.

Of course, fantasy football owners would like to see Thomas have an All-Pro season.

All that really matters is that Thomas stays healthy. It'd be really unfortunate to see him miss more time.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen was unwilling to reveal Thomas' status for Week 1. He did, however, say that his star wideout is making progress.

"We're working him back in, we'll see where we're at," Allen said. "Another positive step getting him back out here."

Thomas was officially listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The Saints will provide a new update on him this Thursday.