Here’s The Latest On Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas

Although the Saints took care of business against the Buccaneers in Week 1, the offense lost superstar wideout Michael Thomas to a high-ankle sprain. It’s an injury that’ll most likely force him to miss the Saints’ upcoming showdown with the Raiders on Monday.

Thomas is one of the toughest players in the NFL, but he’s dealing with an injury that could take several weeks to heal. While the Saints don’t have to announce Thomas’ status for Week 2 until Saturday, the team has an update on the reigning Offensive Player of the Year.

On Thursday, New Orleans released its first practice report of the week. As you’d expect, Thomas did not participate due to his ankle injury.

Earlier today, Sean Payton refused to give an update on Thomas, telling reporters “I’m not going to discuss injuries.” However, the next couple of practice reports will indicate how Thomas is progressing in his recovery.

#Saints practice report out: Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport did not participate due to injuries. Sanders absence was not injury related. Lots of Raiders players DNP. pic.twitter.com/vR1KyRcp69 — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) September 17, 2020

Emmanuel Sanders recently spoke about Thomas’ injury during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

“I’ve never been around a guy as tough as Mike in the way he approaches the game,” Sanders said. “I can’t count him out right now because I know what type of mentality he has. He’s going to give it all he can to make it back.”

If the Saints are without Thomas for a couple of weeks, it’ll be on Sanders to carry the team’s receiving corps. In his first game with New Orleans, he hauled in three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown.