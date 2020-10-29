Saints superstar wide receiver Michael Thomas hasn’t played since Week 1. That long drought could end in a few short weeks.

Thomas reportedly returned to the Saints’ practice on Thursday afternoon. It’s a small step in what’s been a frustrating and complicated few weeks for the superstar receiver.

The Saints wideout last played in Week 1 in which he caught three passes for 17 yards. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury ever since. Thomas also suffered an injured hamstring along the way, furthering his comeback for the time being.

Thomas took an important step in his comeback on Thursday afternoon. He returned to the Saints’ practice, as noted by Saints reporter Nick Underhill. Take a look below.

Here is Michael Thomas at today's practice. pic.twitter.com/bwoNoe6Qxo — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 29, 2020

It’s unlikely Michael Thomas takes the field with his teammates this Sunday when the Saints take on the Chicago Bears. But his return to practice on Thursday is still a major sigh of relief for Saints fans everywhere.

New Orleans is a game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Bucs look the part of a Super Bowl contender as the Saints try and recoup after an underwhelming start to the season.

If Thomas is able to return within the next few weeks, the Saints should have no problem earning a playoff berth. His return should help Drew Brees and the Saints’ passing attack get back on track after what’s been a frustrating few weeks.