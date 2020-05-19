Michael Thomas Is Feuding With Another NFL WR On Social Media

In addition to putting up big numbers on the field, Michael Thomas is quite active on social media. His latest Instagram interactions quickly developed into a feud with Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker.

Parker responded to a typical Instagram poll on Monday. The question was simple – which is tougher? The two choices were as follows: “Make a catch while guarded by Stephon Gilmore” vs. “Break up a pass while guarding Michael Thomas.”

Parker responded with the first choice – and he would know. Parker has to directly match up against Gilmore two times a year. He’ll never have to directly compete against Thomas in any scenario. But for whatever reason, the elite Saints wideout took major offense to Parker’s answer.

Thomas ripped Parker for his choice, telling him to “go run some numbers up” and then “you can talk.” Thomas’ petty response sparked a pretty heated feud between the two elite wideouts.

Check out their full Instagram interaction in the posts below:

There’s no doubt Thomas is the better receiver. But at this point, he just can’t seem to stay quiet. Parker’s answer had nothing to do with Thomas in the first place, but the Saints star took offense.

Perhaps it’d be best if the highly productive receiver took a break from social media for a while. But that’s unlikely to happen.

Thomas is bound to get in another social media feud soon. Which player will he be arguing with next?