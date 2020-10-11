Michael Thomas Is Reportedly Being Disciplined On Monday Night

Earlier: Michael Thomas will miss another game when the New Orleans Saints play on Monday Night Football, but his absence apparently doesn’t have to do with his ailing ankle.

The Saints announced today that Thomas would not be available for tomorrow night’s game, but said moments ago that his absence is not injury-related. Instead, the new injury report says Thomas is facing unspecified team discipline.

The fifth-year star has been out since hurting his ankle in Week 1. He’s missed New Orleans’ last three games, which were losses to the Raiders and Packers and a win over the Lions.

The Saints face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Right now, there have been no reports indicating what merited Thomas’ punishment. Surely, something will leak out eventually, if the Saints don’t reveal the reason themselves.

Whatever Thomas did, the Saints will be heading into their fourth-straight game without their top pass catcher.

Update: We have a reported explanation for what led to Thomas being disciplined. The three-time Pro Bowler got into a fight with a teammate at practice, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas had an altercation with a teammate at practice this weekend, per league sources. Saints now disciplining Thomas by sitting him Monday night, when he was being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Assuming this report is accurate, not a great look for Michael Thomas.