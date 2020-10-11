The Spun

Michael Thomas Is Reportedly Being Disciplined On Monday Night

Michael Thomas flexing his biceps during a game.NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints flexes his muscles after a big catch during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Earlier: Michael Thomas will miss another game when the New Orleans Saints play on Monday Night Football, but his absence apparently doesn’t have to do with his ailing ankle.

The Saints announced today that Thomas would not be available for tomorrow night’s game, but said moments ago that his absence is not injury-related. Instead, the new injury report says Thomas is facing unspecified team discipline.

The fifth-year star has been out since hurting his ankle in Week 1. He’s missed New Orleans’ last three games, which were losses to the Raiders and Packers and a win over the Lions.

The Saints face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET tomorrow.

Right now, there have been no reports indicating what merited Thomas’ punishment. Surely, something will leak out eventually, if the Saints don’t reveal the reason themselves.

Whatever Thomas did, the Saints will be heading into their fourth-straight game without their top pass catcher.

Update: We have a reported explanation for what led to Thomas being disciplined. The three-time Pro Bowler got into a fight with a teammate at practice, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Assuming this report is accurate, not a great look for Michael Thomas.


