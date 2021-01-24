Michael Thomas’ Reaction To The NFC Championship Is Going Viral

Michael Thomas often takes to Twitter to share his thoughts on what’s happening in the NFL world. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver is making sure to do that on Sunday.

The All-Pro wide receiver is currently watching the Green Bay Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

So far, we have a close contest, with both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers making some impressive throws down the field.

These impressive throws are something we did not see from Drew Brees last week. The New Orleans Saints struggled to throw the ball vertically against the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round. New Orleans lost to Tampa Bay by 10 points with Brees throwing three interceptions.

Thomas appears to be noticing the difference in quarterbacks on Sunday.

“If a DB know the QB can’t throw deep they going to play aggressive underneath with safety help over the top,” Thomas wrote.

“Anyone can cover you if you running a shallow cross all day just play underneath they not throwing over your head,” he added.

Thomas then tweeted the “help is on the way!” GIF, which some are interpreting in a “the Saints will have a better quarterback in 2021” way.

The Saints could have Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston at quarterback in 2021. Or, maybe New Orleans will make a run at someone like Matthew Stafford or Deshaun Watson…