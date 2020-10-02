Michael Thomas ‘Not A Lock’ To Return This Week

We’re inching closer to the return of Michael Thomas, that’s for sure. That being said, the All-Pro wideout isn’t a lock to play this weekend against the Detroit Lions.

Thomas had a record-breaking season in 2019, hauling in 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. His absence for the Saints has really affected their offense, as the top wideout on the roster is now Emmanuel Sanders.

During the Saints’ win over the Buccaneers in Week 1, Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain. The team expected him to miss two to four games, but the reigning Offensive Player of the Year has been battling hard to beat that timeline.

Even though Thomas has participated in the last two practices for New Orleans, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll play this Sunday.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints want to make sure there’s no risk of reinjury before sending Thomas back out there.

“He has practiced on a limited basis for the last two days for the New Orleans Saints,” Rapoport said. “This is a good sign, however, the fact that he’s trending well doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to play on Sunday. The Saints are being cautious. They know it’s a long season. Obviously they’d like a win, but they want to make sure there’s not risk of reinjury before putting him back on the field.”

From @GMFB: Updates on a few key skill players, with #Saints WR Michael Thomas' return being determined by risk of reinjury, not how he looks in practice… plus #49ers TE George Kittle and #Falcons WR Julio Jones. pic.twitter.com/W5dRAme7Z4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2020

The Saints would love to have Thomas back on the field this weekend, especially since they’re on a two-game losing streak.

Once the Saints finish practice later today, they’ll release Thomas’ status for Week 4. We’ll find out then if he’s ready to return to action.