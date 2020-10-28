Wednesday Injury Update For Saints WR Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints conducted their first practice of the week today. And unfortunately, there was one notable player who sat it out with an injury.

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas did not practice today. He is still battling injuries to his ankle as well as a recent hamstring issue.

Michael Thomas has not played in an NFL game since Week 1, when the aforementioned ankle injury forced him out early. He was primed for a recovery and a return to the field earlier this month, but a disciplinary issue reportedly led to him missing a game.

Since then, Thomas has struggled to return to the field. He practiced a little last week before coming down with his hamstring injury.

Thomas has three receptions for 17 years this season.

#Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) did not practice today, per the injury report. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2020

The New Orleans Saints are currently riding a three-game winning streak though. While the defense has struggled, the offense has largely been terrific. The Saints have scored at least 24 points in every game this year.

But the Saints would probably be able to do at least a little bit better with the NFL’s reigning receiving leader back on the field.

2020 looks poised to be a make or break year for the Saints as Drew Brees mulls retirement. If Thomas can get back in time for New Orleans to secure the NFC South, or even the No. 1 overall seed, they’ll be in great shape.

When should Michael Thomas make his return from injury?