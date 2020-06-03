Michael Thomas Appears To React To Drew Brees’ Recent Comments

Drew Brees has found himself at the center of attention this afternoon, but it’s not because of his accomplishments on the field. Instead it has to do with his controversial remarks about NFL players potentially kneeling during the national anthem this season.

“I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees told Yahoo! Sports. It’s not the first time that he has said something like this.

While there are plenty of people that agree with Brees’ comments, Michael Thomas is not one of them. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year made a few comments on Twitter about his quarterback’s stance on the national anthem.

Thomas initially tweeted “He don’t know no better,” and then followed it up with “We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that.”

On the field, it’s hard to find a duo with better chemistry than Brees and Thomas. It’s the main reason why the Ohio State product broke the record for most receptions in a single season.

Nonetheless, it appears these two members of the New Orleans Saints might need to have an important conversation before the 2020 season begins.

Brees tried to walk back his comments by telling ESPN’s Mike Triplett “I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice.”

Things could get very tense in New Orleans if this matter isn’t sorted out.