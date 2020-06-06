Michael Thomas Reacts To Drew Brees’ Message For President Trump

The tides have changed in New Orleans, as Drew Brees received plenty of praise on social media last night for his response to President Donald Trump. Once again, the situation here has to do with the national anthem.

Brees originally said “I’ll never agree with with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” He immediately received backlash for that remark because the protest has nothing to do with the flag or the military, it’s about police brutality and social injustice.

Shortly after Brees apologized to his fans and teammates for those remarks, President Trump went on Twitter to tell the future Hall of Famer that he shouldn’t apologize at all.

Instead of waiting to respond over the weekend, Brees took his thoughts to Instagram and wrote an emphatic message for President Trump that said “We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when?”

While there are certainly people upset with Brees for changing his stance, the locker room in New Orleans seems to be quite thrilled. To be a bit more specific, Michael Thomas sounds very happy with his quarterback.

It’s hard to find a better quarterback-receiver duo than Brees and Thomas. Not only are they exceptional talents, they have a strong relationship that has been on display for the past 48 hours.

Thomas isn’t the only member of the Saints that thanked Brees for his recent comments. Demario Davis, Cam Jordan, Malcolm Jenkins and Alvin Kamara also went on social media to chime in on this conversation.

We’ll see if President Trump has yet another comment for Drew Brees this weekend.