Michael Thomas Reacts To The Apology By Drew Brees

For anyone who thought the New Orleans Saints would implode due to Drew Brees’ recent comments, think again. It appears the locker room has come together to forgive their quarterback, while also finding a way to still get their message across.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis was on CNN to talk about Brees’ apology. He applauded his teammate for having the leadership to admit he was wrong on this topic. Terron Armstead also chimed in and said the team had an internal discussion about the protests taking place.

Michael Thomas was critical of his quarterback on Wednesday, but he has now changed his tune. The All-Pro wideout commented on Brees moments ago on Twitter.

“One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with. He apologized and I accept it because that’s what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement,” Thomas said.

Brees and Thomas have one of the best connections on the field. Clearly, these two stars have found a way to mend this issue and look ahead instead of dwell on it.

Malcolm Jenkins, Alvin Kamara and Emmanuel Sanders haven’t commented about Brees’ apology up to this point. With the way this afternoon has been going, you’d have to imagine a statement is coming in the near future.

Hopefully, the Saints can turn this situation into a positive one and raise awareness for injustice during this time.