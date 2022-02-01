Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL this Tuesday. It highlights the way the Broncos, Dolphins and Giants handle their hiring practices.

In the lawsuit, Flores claims Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to incentivize him to purposely lose games in 2019. He also claims the Giants interviewed him this cycle just to fulfill the NFL’s Rooney Rule.

Flores understands this lawsuit could potentially affect his job status this year. However, he believes it’s important that this message gets out.

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores said in a press release. “In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.” Clearly, the NFL world is paying attention to this situation.

New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas had a strong reaction to this news, tweeting “Brian Flores about to change the game.”

Brian Flores about to change the game 😬 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) February 1, 2022

Interestingly enough, Flores is a candidate for the Saints’ head coaching job. Perhaps he’ll get the chance to coach Thomas in the future.

Only time will tell if this lawsuit from Flores sparks actual change in the NFL.