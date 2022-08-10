Michael Thomas Reportedly Looks Great: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 21: Wide Receiver Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after catching a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There was some doubt surrounding Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas this offseason because he has been out for such an extended period of time. However, most of that doubt was put to rest this Wednesday.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football revealed that Thomas looks great at training camp.

In fact, Underhill believes Thomas looks like he did back in 2019.

"I'm reluctant to say it, but if you go out there and watch Michael Thomas practice, he looks like he did in 2019," Underhill said.

The sports world is loving this statement from Underhill. Before the ankle injury, Thomas was one of the most exciting playmakers in the league.

In 2019, Thomas had 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Although the 2020 and 2021 seasons were derailed by an ankle injury, Thomas has worked his way back into the Saints' lineup.

Thomas' status for the preseason is unknown at this time. NFL fans should expect to see him in action on Sept. 11 when the Saints take on the Falcons.