Michael Thomas On First Take: I’ll Be Back Next Week

Michael Thomas has been out of action for the past four weeks due to a high ankle sprain. There have been plenty of rumors regarding his relationship with the franchise, but it appears all is well with the New Orleans Saints.

On Friday, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was on ESPN’s First Take to discuss the team’s mindset during the bye week. At one point during the interview, Thomas made a brief appearance to send a message to Stephen A. Smith.

“Tell Stephen A. Smith I’ll be back next week,” Thomas told Jordan before exiting the room.

Jordan then relayed the message to Smith, who responded with “That’s right. Handle your business, Michael Thomas.”

Here’s the hilarious exchange from this Friday’s edition of First Take:

Mike T jumps on First Take with Cam Jordan to make an announcement. pic.twitter.com/1K5OwpmZLm — Adam Ney (@sayneykid) October 16, 2020

Thomas reportedly missed the New Orleans Saints’ recent game against the Chargers due to conduct detrimental to the team. He allegedly punched a teammate during last Friday’s practice.

Some reporters thought Thomas was suspended by the team, but it turns out he just received a $59,000 fine for his actions. After the team’s win over Los Angeles, Drew Brees addressed the All-Pro wideout’s status with the Saints.

“At the end of the day, Mike is a big part of this team and he’s going to be a big part of this team moving forward,” Brees said.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Saints look on offense once Thomas is back in the fold. The hope is that he’ll form a lethal duo with Emmanuel Sanders at wide receiver.