Michael Thomas Returns To Saints Practice: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Saints fans woke up to a treat this morning. Wide receiver Michael Thomas is at training camp and out on the practice field.

Thomas was deemed Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) last week as he continued to work his way back from the ankle injury that cost him all of last season. However, this morning, he was officially off the PUP list and back with his teammates.

So far, Thomas is only participating in some individual drills and isn't doing any team work.

That didn't matter to excited New Orleans fans who are just happy to have their Pro Bowl wideout back period

From 2016-19, Thomas caught 470 passes for 5,512 yards and 38 touchdowns. He made All-Pro twice and was the Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Thomas' 2020 campaign was marred by injury, and he didn't play at all last year. The Saints are hoping he'll continue to progress during the summer and be ready to go come Week 1.