Michael Thomas Sends Message To Saints QB Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints gave utility quarterback Taysom Hill a lot of money in a contract extension yesterday.

But Hill isn’t the only one who’s happy to be returning to New Orleans with some extra cash in his pocket. Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas appeared pretty happy to have him back too.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Thomas had a joyful message for the versatile offensive weapon. “Well earned bro congratulations Taysom Hill,” he wrote.

The Saints signed Hill to a two-year, $21 million contract with over $15 million in guarantees. Not a bad haul for a player who had just 390 yards from scrimmage in 2019.

The Saints are coming off their third straight NFC South title and had a 13-3 record this past season.

A big reason for their success has been their incredible offensive prowess. The 2019 season was the ninth straight year that the Saints offense was top ten in both points and yards.

On top of finding great wide receivers and running backs all over the place, the Saints have surely benefited from getting extra offensive production out of utility players like Hill.

$21 million is a lot to pay someone who won’t be an every down player, but if Hill continues to make the most out of his snaps, another deep playoff run could be in the Saints’ immediate future.