Michael Thomas Should Be Good To Go: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints signals a first down during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

When the New Orleans Saints take the field for their season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to play.

Thomas has been out of action for nearly two weeks with a hamstring injury. Fortunately, the latest update on his status is encouraging.

According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, he would be surprised if Thomas isn't in the starting lineup for the Saints' season opener.

Even though Thomas has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, Duncan is hearing "positive news" on this front.

Saints fans are jumping for joy over this update.

The Saints bolstered their receiving corps earlier this year, acquiring Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. They're expected to play significant roles alongside Thomas.

Thomas missed the 2021 season due to an ankle injury. If he's back at full strength, New Orleans' offense will be tough to stop this fall.

Before Thomas suffered a hamstring injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football said the All-Pro wide receiver "looked like he did in 2019."

For those who don't remember, Thomas broke the single-season receptions record in 2019.