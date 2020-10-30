Michael Thomas’ Status For Sunday’s Saints-Bears Game Decided

It’s been an incredibly frustrating season for Michael Thomas, as the All-Pro wideout has been dealing with multiple injuries since Week 1. Though he’s making progress in his recovery, we’ll have to wait a little longer until we see him back on the field.

The Saints have ruled out Thomas for this weekend’s clash with the Chicago Bears. There was some hope that he’d play after being a limited participant during practice on Thursday and Friday, but clearly the team wants to play it safe.

Thomas has been dealing with a high ankle sprain for nearly two months. Additionally, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year is nursing a hamstring strain.

FOX insider Jay Glazer said Thomas could miss up to two weeks because of his hamstring injury. This is going to be the second game he misses because of it, so perhaps we’ll see the star wideout back on the field next weekend.

New Orleans will also be without wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Emmanuel Sanders this Sunday.

Callaway had a nice performance last weekend in a starting role, but he unfortunately left the game with an ankle injury. Sanders, meanwhile, remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Saints’ opponent this weekend is just as banged up. Earlier today, the Bears ruled out Cody Whitehair and listed Allen Robinson as doubtful.

Kickoff for the Bears-Saints game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.