Michael Thomas Is Suggesting A Blockbuster Move For The Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is suggesting a blockbuster move for his franchise heading into training camp.

The Saints have had a solid offseason so far, bringing in notable players like wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Thomas wants more, though.

The All-Pro wide receiver is advocating for a huge move for the Saints as they head into the regular season. He wants a blockbuster addition on the defensive line.

Thomas is calling for the Saints to sign three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The former No. 1 overall pick remains a free agent.

“Clowney to New Orleans or I don’t want to hear it,” Thomas tweeted following the Seahawks’ trade for Jamal Adams.

Clowney, who ended the 2019 season with the Seahawks, is seeking a big deal.

“I think Clowney wants to get paid. Clowney is basically thinking, ‘Where can I get paid as much as possible and if I don’t have to go to training camp for a lot of it, ah, that will probably be okay,’” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said this week. “Remember, he did that last year and made $15 million in late-August, early-September, I forgot when it was and that worked out fine.

“I mean, I think for him, it’s like, ‘Why would I not do the same?’ Also, do you think he missed anything in the spring? He missed some Zoom meetings. … I think Clowney would just like to make a lot of money. I know he wants a one-year deal. I don’t think he would take just a little tiny deal from the Patriots.”