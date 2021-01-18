Michael Thomas Trade Rumors: NFL Insider ‘Wouldn’t Rule Anything Out’

Michael Thomas might be the most loud-mouthed receiver in the NFL, but he didn’t exactly back up his words with actions in the Saints’ playoff loss to the Bucs on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay defense put the clamps on Thomas, holding him to zero (!) catches. No yards. No touchdowns. No impact. It was an ugly outing for the well-regarded star wideout.

It could wind up being a turbulent off-season for New Orleans. Drew Brees is expected to retire, and the Saints may look to rebuild certain aspects of the organization. Thomas may be on the table.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee on Monday he’s “not ruling anything out” when it comes to a potential trade involving Thomas. It’s going to be an interesting few months in New Orleans.

“I would not rule anything out,” Rapoport said in regards to whether or not Thomas will be with the Saints next seaso. “I don’t think anything is imminent. . . . I would say they probably will not trade him. But again, similar to Deshaun [Watson], I would imagine teams will go, ‘Okay, maybe they weren’t that happy, let me call and see what’s going on.'”

"I would not rule anything out.. I don't think anything is imminent"@RapSheet on @Cantguardmike's future in New Orleans #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/P4RCWckn5i — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 18, 2021

Oh boy. The Michael Thomas trade rumors are already off and running.

The problem is Thomas’ trade value isn’t all too high right now. He was a no-show in Sunday’s playoff game.

If Thomas wants out, the Saints really don’t have a choice, though. It’s going to be a hectic off-season in New Orleans.