Mike Thomas Looking Good Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas continues to prove that he's coming back this season with a vengeance.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported on Tuesday that Thomas is "still getting open" against the Green Bay Packers during joint practice.

For the past two weeks, Thomas has done a marvelous job against the Saints' defensive backs.

Now that Thomas is wreaking havoc against opposing NFC teams, Saints fans are ramping up the preseason hype.

Thomas missed the entire 2021 season because of an ankle injury.

Speaking to reporters at the start of training camp, Thomas revealed just how emotional it was stepping back on the field with his teammates.

“Man, I’m kind of lost for words,” Thomas said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “I didn’t want to come up here and get emotional or anything. But it was a blessing to be back out there with the guys. . . . Everybody loves somebody that comes back from adversity. I feel like a lot of people in this world can learn from that. It’s better to have some adversity than not have some adversity, just to show how you respond. I think it shows a lot of character, it shows the type of man you are. And, I mean, I love playing football.”

The Saints are glad Thomas is back in the fold. If he's at full strength, he'll most likely anchor their passing game.

Thomas' status for the Saints' preseason showdown with the Packers has yet to be determined. Regardless, he should be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.