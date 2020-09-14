Monday Injury Update For Saints WR Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas had an uncharacteristically quiet game on Sunday and suffered an injury in the process.

Thomas was banged up late in the second half of yesterday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to the latest report, he suffered a high-ankle injury.

That’s usually not a great thing to hear, but there is some hope for Saints fans. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Thomas feels he can play through the issue. New Orleans’ next game is a road trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders one week from tonight.

With the extra day of prep for that game, Thomas hasn’t been ruled out for Week 2.

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas suffered a high-ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the #Bucs, but it’s something he believes he can play through, sources tell me and @RapSheet. With an extra day before next Monday’s game vs. #Raiders, nobody ruling Thomas out. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2020

Against the Bucs, Thomas caught three passes for 17 yards and was targeted five times. That’s his lowest receiving output since 2017 and his fewest targets in a game in nearly two years.

As long as Thomas is healthy enough to play, we’d anticipate a nice bounce back game for him next Monday.

However, ankle injuries can be tricky, and the Saints would be wise not to rush him back. You don’t want it becoming a lingering issue.