Monday Morning Update For Drew Brees Is Concerning

The New Orleans Saints could be on the verge of getting some tough injury news for quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees, 41, missed the second half of Sunday’s win against the San Francisco 49ers with a rib injury. The Saints played Jameis Winston at quarterback for the final two quarters.

While Brees’ status for this week’s game is not official yet, it sounds like he could miss some real time. NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero say the Saints are “bracing” for Brees to miss a game or more.

“With Drew Brees out last year, Teddy Bridgewater resurrected his career. With the possibility of Brees missing time this year, could Jameis Winston follow suit? It looks like he’ll have his opportunity,” Rapoport tweeted.

#Saints QB Drew Brees suffered a rib contusion in yesterday’s game, and he’ll have an MRI for cartilage damage today. But sources tell me and @TomPelissero that New Orleans is bracing for Brees to miss some time to fully heal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2020

Saints head coach Sean Payton addressed his quarterback’s status after the win.

“He took a heavy shot in the first half. As he came out in the second half, he felt it was really impacting him,” Payton told reporters. “So, specifically, he’ll get an MRI and X-Rays. His back felt sore. As he tried to throw, he just came up to me and said, ‘Hey, I don’t feel like I’m capable of playing.’ And so, quickly, we made the switch and, you know, that happens sometimes.

“He felt strong enough about letting me know and I know when he does that, which is probably gonna be the first time in 15 years, that it was significant enough where he felt like he couldn’t function in the second half.” The Saints are 7-2 on the season, so they can afford to have Brees sidelined for a bit. However, they’ll obviously need him back for the playoffs in order to make a deep run.