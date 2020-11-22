Drew Brees’ toughness can never be questioned again. The Saints quarterback’s injury is much worse than was previously believed.

Brees left last Sunday’s game versus the 49ers. Jameis Winston came in for the Saints in the second half, sparking immediate concerns surrounding Brees’ health. We now have a much clearer picture of the veteran quarterback’s actual injury.

Brees suffered a total of 11 rib fractures, eight of which on his left side and the remaining three on the right, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. Fortunately, it appears Brees is progressing well and doctors are encourage by what they see.

NFL reporter Ed Werder had a phone conversation with the Saints quarterback Saturday night. Brees is reportedly improving, but doctors also discovered six more rib fractures, bringing the total to 11.

In a conversation tonight with Drew Brees, the Saints quarterback said that doctors have been encouraged by his progress — specifically improvement in lung function and the continued dissipation of the pneumothorax suffered last week. They’ve also discovered 6 more rib fractures. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 22, 2020

It’s amazing Drew Brees could even walk after suffering so many rib fractures. That should tell us everything we need to know about the quarterback’s toughness.

Brees will now try and work his way back to the field before the playoffs begin. The Saints, in the meantime, will turn to Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill. Sean Payton knows what he’s getting from Winston, so there’s no harm in giving Hill a chance at running the offense.

All signs indicate Hill will indeed get that chance on Sunday. If he can’t put points up on the board, Winston will be waiting.