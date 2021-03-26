New Details Emerge Following Saints Star CB Marshon Lattimore’s Arrest

Troubling news emerged this Friday regarding New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. He was arrested in Cleveland this week on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

Lattimore, 24, was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on Thursday night. However, the Pro Bowl cornerback has not been formally charged.

Additional details regarding Lattimore’s situation emerged just moments ago. The Cleveland Police confirmed that Lattimore had a loaded handgun in his possession.

“Cleveland Police confirms that Saints CB Marshon Lattimore was found to have a loaded handgun in his possession and was arrested for CCW (Failure to Notify) ORC 2923.12(B)(1). and Receiving Stolen Property ORC 2913.15 after the handgun was later found to be entered as stolen,” ESPN reporter Mike Triplett wrote on Twitter.

The latest report also indicates that two other passengers were arrested for having weapons while under disability.

Lattimore has been a key contributor on the Saints for the past four seasons. It’s unclear how this situation will affect his relationship with the franchise, if it will at all.

That being said, it’s worth noting that Lattimore is eligible for a new contract. He’s currently set to play on the fifth-year option that’s part of his rookie deal.

Before the Saints can even think about working out a long-term deal with Lattimore, this situation will need to get sorted out.