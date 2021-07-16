New Details Emerge From Saints Player’s Suspension

On Friday, New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata announced that he was suspended by the NFL for the start of the 2021 season.

“I was informed by the NFLPA yesterday that I have tested positive for a banned substance resulting in a suspension for part of the 2021 NFL season,” Onyemata wrote. “While I was certainly surprised and disappointed with this news, I am responsible for what I put in my body.

“As I have never knowingly taken anything that could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing the supplements I was taking at the time of the test. Regardless, I am committed to being more aware of any medication and dietary supplements that may contain substances banned by the NFL.”

So how much time will Onyemata miss this upcoming season? According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints will be without Onyemata for the first six games of the season.

Onyemata can return to the field after the team’s Week 7 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

Onyemata has been suspended for six games — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) July 16, 2021

There’s no sugarcoating this situation, as it’s a crushing blow for New Orleans’ defensive line.

Last season, Onyemata had 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and an interception. He has truly become one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL.

Since the Saints will be without Onyemata for six games next season, Sean Payton will need to rely on role players like Malcolm Roach and Shy Tuttle to step up.