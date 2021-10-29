New Details Emerge From Texans-Saints Trade For Mark Ingram

All the details surrounding the New Orleans Saints’ trade for veteran running back Mark Ingram have been revealed.

The Saints acquired Ingram in a trade with the Houston Texans on Wednesday. He’s a familiar face in New Orleans and wasn’t doing all too much for the Texans, anyway. Better yet, the Saints are getting him for cheap.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Saints had to give up just a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to land Ingram. That’s a win-win for both teams involved.