New Details Emerge From Texans-Saints Trade For Mark Ingram

All the details surrounding the New Orleans Saints’ trade for veteran running back Mark Ingram have been revealed.
The Saints acquired Ingram in a trade with the Houston Texans on Wednesday. He’s a familiar face in New Orleans and wasn’t doing all too much for the Texans, anyway. Better yet, the Saints are getting him for cheap.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Saints had to give up just a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to land Ingram. That’s a win-win for both teams involved.
“Compensation update: Houston acquired a 2024 7th-round draft pick from New Orleans in exchange for veteran running back Mark Ingram, per league source,” Schefter reported via Twitter.
Compensation update: Houston acquired a 2024 7th-round draft pick from New Orleans in exchange for veteran running back Mark Ingram, per league source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2021
Mark Ingram is a New Orleans Saint at heart. He spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the team before heading to Baltimore for two seasons and spending just a few games with Houston.
Though he wasn’t a focal point of the Houston Texans offense this season, he actually put up pretty decent numbers. The 31-year-old running back has carried the rock 92 times for 294 yards and one touchdown in seven games. He’s added seven catches for 24 yards.
Ingram now figures to be the backup in the New Orleans Saints’ backfield behind superstar Alvin Kamara. Given how frequently the Saints use their running backs, Ingram should get plenty of run the rest of this season.
The Texans, meanwhile, will have an additional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to hold onto these next few years.