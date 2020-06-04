The Spun

New Orleans Actor’s Message For QB Drew Brees Is Going Viral

Saints QB Drew Brees in the Pro Bowl.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The past 24 hours have been a whirlwind for Drew Brees following comments he made about kneeling for the national anthem.

Joining the many voices calling Brees out for not getting the point is actor and New Orleans native Wendell Pierce. The star of The Wire and Jack Ryan took to Twitter yesterday and expressed his disappointment at Brees conflating kneeling with disrespecting the troops.

Pierce’s Twitter thread went viral as he told the story of his WWII-veteran father, who risked his life only to be denied the right to vote when he returned from overseas. He pointed out that many people who beat civil rights protesters like his father stood for the flag too. Some of those beatings took place near the New Orleans Superdome.

Ultimately, Pierce conveyed that his father taught him to ” love the country that America could be…. but had not become yet”. He hopes that Brees will respect his father when he chooses to kneel.

It’s truly an incredible read. Here are some of the highlights:

That’s powerful stuff from Pierce. His initial Tweet has received over 89,000 likes and 22,000 retweets since Thursday. All of the other Tweets in the thread have received similar respect across social media.

It’s clear that Pierce’s story and message resonates very loudly across the country.

As of this morning, Brees has apologized for his statement.

