New Orleans Actor’s Message For QB Drew Brees Is Going Viral

The past 24 hours have been a whirlwind for Drew Brees following comments he made about kneeling for the national anthem.

Joining the many voices calling Brees out for not getting the point is actor and New Orleans native Wendell Pierce. The star of The Wire and Jack Ryan took to Twitter yesterday and expressed his disappointment at Brees conflating kneeling with disrespecting the troops.

Pierce’s Twitter thread went viral as he told the story of his WWII-veteran father, who risked his life only to be denied the right to vote when he returned from overseas. He pointed out that many people who beat civil rights protesters like his father stood for the flag too. Some of those beatings took place near the New Orleans Superdome.

Ultimately, Pierce conveyed that his father taught him to ” love the country that America could be…. but had not become yet”. He hopes that Brees will respect his father when he chooses to kneel.

It’s truly an incredible read. Here are some of the highlights:

To @DrewBrees :My 95yr old father fought in WWII at Saipan risking his life for the United States of America, a country that had little respect for himWhen he returned to New Orleans he was denied his right to vote, his right to live where he wanted & most of his civil rights… — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 3, 2020

My father, who fought for your freedom @DrewBrees had to navigate racial violence in New Orleans as civil rights protesters were beaten by many who stand for our flag as they sat at the Woolworth lunch counter…. blocks from the Superdome…. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 3, 2020

My father fought in the Double V campaign, victory abroad &victory at home. We won victory over fascism abroad but we’re still fighting racism at home. @Drewbrees my father cheers for you every Sunday, I hope you cheer for him as he takes a knee for the flag he nearly died for. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 3, 2020

That’s powerful stuff from Pierce. His initial Tweet has received over 89,000 likes and 22,000 retweets since Thursday. All of the other Tweets in the thread have received similar respect across social media.

It’s clear that Pierce’s story and message resonates very loudly across the country.

As of this morning, Brees has apologized for his statement.