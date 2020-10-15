New Orleans Mayor Reacts To Saints Considering Games At LSU

The possibility of the New Orleans Saints playing future home games at LSU seemingly took another step toward becoming reality today.

Recently, the Saints have been battling with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell about potentially increasing crowd capacity at the Superdome. Currently, the Saints are allowed to have 750 friends and family members in the stands for home games due to COVID-19.

The franchise sent Cantrell a request to allow the Superdome to operate at 25 percent capacity on game day, but Cantrell says the city is not ready to have 20,000 fans in the building for home contests.

“At present, no NFL stadium in the country with a fixed-roof facility is allowing such an exception,” she tweeted this week. “We will continue to monitor the public health data, but cannot set an artificial timeline for how and when conditions may allow for the kind of special exemption being requested.”

As a result, the Saints have continued to eyeball LSU’s Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Today, Cantrell gave the okay for the team to look into playing there.

“I think that (Tiger Stadium) could be a great place temporarily,” Cantrell said. “It is an outdoor stadium, they’re allowing fans in the stadium, but right now there is no way given the current conditions to allow 20,000 fans in the Superdome, an indoor stadium, when no one else is doing it in the United States of America.”

We’ll see moving forward if the Saints playing in Death Valley becomes a reality. The team has played three of its first five games of the season at the Superdome, including Monday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

New Orleans is set to host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.