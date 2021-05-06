A Winston-to-Winston connection could soon manifest itself on the gridiron for the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have reportedly signed former Washington State wide receiver Easop Winston, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Winston had a tryout with the team this week and clearly impressed the Saints’ organization.

“The #Saints are signing WR Easop Winston, who was in camp with the #Rams last year, per his agent @camRONweiss,” Pelissero said on Twitter. “No relation to Jameis, but a potential Winston-to-Winston connection in New Orleans.”

Winston signed with the Los Angeles Rams last year after going unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent training camp with the organization before being cut by the Rams last September. He’s now the newest member of the Saints.

Easop Winston was a sure-handed target for the Washington State Cougars during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The 6-foot wideout caught 137 passes for 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns in 26 games playing in Mike Leach’s air-raid offense. Winston now heads to a Saints team undergoing major changes on the offensive side of the ball.

Drew Brees called it a career this off-season. Insert Jameis Winston. The former No. 1 overall pick is getting another shot at being a starting quarterback in the NFL. He’ll have a star-studded cast surrounding him. If he cuts down on turnovers, the Saints could be a surprise team in the NFL this season.

Easop, meanwhile, will try and carve out a role for the Saints offense in his second go-around with an NFL team.