New Orleans Saints Announce Death Of Former Head Coach

On Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints mourned the loss of one of the team’s former head coaches.

J.D. Roberts, the second coach in team history, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the team. He was 88 years old.

“The New Orleans Saints mourn the loss of J. D. Roberts, the second head coach in franchise history and an original member of the Saints’ staff,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

Roberts is a former star offensive lineman who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. He won the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s top offensive lineman, during his collegiate career at Oklahoma.

Following a standout college career, he was drafted by the Packers but never played for the team. Instead, he joined the United States Marines Corps before moving on as an assistant coach.

He served in that role with several schools before landing a job as the Saints head coach. He lasted just three seasons, racking up a 7-25-3 record.

Our thoughts are with the Roberts family.