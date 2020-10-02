New Orleans Saints Announces Michael Thomas’ Status For Lions Game

The New Orleans Saints welcomed back Michael Thomas to practice this week for the first time in two weeks. Although he’s trending in the right direction, it appears he’s not ready just yet to play in a game.

Thomas was a limited participant for all three practices this week, which is certainly an encouraging sign. However, the Saints are being as cautious as possible with their All-Pro wideout.

Moments ago, New Orleans announced that Thomas is out for this Sunday’s game against Detroit. It turns out that he’s not the only big name on the injury report.

Jared Cook, Marcus Davenport, Janoris Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore and Andrus Peat are all out this weekend as well. That’s brutal news for a Saints team that is desperately trying to end a two-game skid.

Here’s the full injury report for New Orleans:

Michael Thomas OUT Sunday for Saints. New Orleans will also be without a number of other starters. pic.twitter.com/W6jC72g3Bz — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) October 2, 2020

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport hinted at Thomas not being a “lock” to play this week.

“He has practiced on a limited basis for the last two days for the New Orleans Saints,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football. “This is a good sign, however, the fact that he’s trending well doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to play on Sunday. The Saints are being cautious. They know it’s a long season. Obviously they’d like a win, but they want to make sure there’s not risk of reinjury before putting him back on the field.”

Hopefully for the Saints, Thomas can rejoin the team for next week’s showdown with the Chargers.