Saints Are Reportedly Split On Today’s Quarterback Decision

The New Orleans Saints faced the nearly impossible task of replacing Drew Brees this week. The 41-year-old star quarterback was diagnosed with 11 broken ribs, sidelining him for the foreseeable future.

Earlier on Sunday, Sean Payton confirmed that fourth-year utility man Taysom Hill would take over the starting job for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. The coaching staff chose the 30-year-old over former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

New Orleans brought in Winston to learn and develop behind Brees after a tumultuous season in Tampa Bay last year. Still, the Saints don’t seem eager to hand him the keys just yet.

However, New Orleans remains divided over who should start at quarterback this weekend.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, there are “still multiple players and people” within the Saints organization that think Winston should be starting over Hill on Sunday.

With the report from Schefter, the Saints have failed to present a unified front. Nonetheless, Hill will get Sunday’s start against the Falcons. Apparently, New Orleans will have no offensive packages with Winston under center.

The debate between the two quarterbacks is an interesting one, as both have different upsides and separate limitations.

Hill, an undrafted quarterback out of BYU, has been in the Saints organization since 2017. During that time, he’s served as all-around offensive threat. New Orleans often runs direct snaps to have Hill run or will use him in the pass game as a quasi-tight end. Pundits and fans around the league have labeled him “a swiss-army knife” for his versatility on the field. Even so, he’s only thrown 18 NFL passes.

On the other hand, Winston brings with him a wealth of professional experience throwing the football. In Tampa Bay in 2019, the 26-year-old threw 33 touchdowns, while leading the league with 5,109 passing yards. However, he also gave away 30 interceptions, causing the NFL world to distrust his decision-making. He joined the Saints as a back-up to try and salvage his reputation around the league.

New Orleans plays Atlanta at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday on FOX.