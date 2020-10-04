The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Another Team Has A Player Test Positive Ahead Of Tomorrow’s Games

A closeup of a New Orleans Saints helmet on the football field.NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, while players on both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs tested positive today ahead of their highly-anticipated game. Now, the New Orleans Saints have a positive test according a new report moments ago.

The Saints flew to Detroit tonight for tomorrow’s game against the Lions. The two sides are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. ET.

A player who traveled with the team on the flight from New Orleans tested positive for COVID-19, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. It is unclear which player it is. Contact tracing it now underway, though given the close quarters involved in air travel, that is very tricky.

As we’ve learned with the Titans, just testing everyone after one positive tests doesn’t mean a team is in the clear. The Titans have had a number of players test positive in the days after the initial outbreak. The virus may not show up in a test for a few days after a person contracts it.

The Patriots and Chiefs are currently aiming to play on Monday, with Tuesday as a reported backup, pending new test results. The Titans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, had to be pushed back to Week 7.

The NFL will likely try to have the Saints and Lions play Monday or Tuesday if possible. It’s hard to know how the next few rounds of testing will go. Hopefully the team doesn’t have further issues, but it is impossible to know where things stand right now.

Hopefully we’ll have more on the New Orleans Saints early tomorrow.

[ProFootballTalk]


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.