On Friday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints finally made a decision on one of the team’s veteran offensive linemen.

In the weeks following the 2020 NFL draft, the Saints were expected to make a big cut. That happened on Friday when the team released veteran offensive lineman Larry Warford.

A three-time Pro Bowler with the Saints, Warford is entering the final year of his contract. New Orleans would have been on the hook for a $12.5 million cap hit if the team didn’t release him.

After cutting the veteran offensive lineman, the Saints will reportedly save over $7 million. Warford immediately becomes one of the top free agents on the open market, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Saints have cut guard Larry Warford, who will be one of the top FAs available. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2020

After signing quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, the Saints needed to shed some money to get under the cap.

Just a few weeks ago, the Saints selected former Michigan star offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the 2020 draft. Head coach Sean Payton made it clear that wasn’t an accident.

“…We weren’t drafting someone that high to come in and be a backup,” Payton said of Ruiz.

After landing Ruiz in the draft and signing Winston and Hill, the Saints felt comfortable finally moving on from Warford.