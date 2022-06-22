New Orleans Saints Cut Tight End On Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Just one day after signing tight end Brandon Dillon to their roster, the New Orleans Saints released Kahale Warring.

Warring, a former third-round pick out of San Diego State, started his career with the Houston Texans. He then had brief stints with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since entering the league in 2019, Warring has hauled in just three passes for 35 yards. The 6-foot-5 tight end has not yet carved out a prominent role in an NFL offense.

With training camp roughly a month away, Warring will try to earn an invite from another team.

The Saints, meanwhile, currently have a crowded room at tight end. They don't have a bonafide superstar at the position though.

Adam Trautman is listed as the No. 1 tight end for the Saints, but Taysom Hill, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson and Lucas Krull could potentially make some noise over the next few months.

Let's also not forget that Brandon Dillon will be given a chance to make the 53-man roster in New Orleans.