In an effort to cut their roster down to the training camp maximum, the New Orleans Saints have released nine players today, including one who had an infamous role in their 2018 NFC Championship loss: receiver Tommylee Lewis.

On Sunday, the Saints released wide receiver Lewis, who had signed with the team on a reserve/future contract earlier this year. He signed with the Detroit Lions last year, but was cut before the 2019 season.

An undrafted wideout out of Northern Illinois, Lewis contributed mostly on special teams in his three years in New Orleans. But his final game with the team was his most infamous.

In the 2018 NFC Championship Game, Lewis was hit by Rams defender Nickell Robey-Coleman for what should have been a pass interference call. Had the call been made, the Saints would have been able to run out the clock and win the NFC title. But the call was not made and the Saints lost the game in overtime.

The controversy around the call was so significant that it eventually came up in the U.S. Congress, and ultimately led to a rule change. In 2019, NFL teams allowed potential pass interference calls to be reviewed.

But it was too little, too late to be of any consolation to the New Orleans Saints.

As for Tommylee Lewis, he has not played in an NFL game since that NFC Championship loss.

Will Lewis find a new team for the 2020 season?

