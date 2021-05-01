New Orleans Saints Draft Former Notre Dame Star QB Ian Book

The New Orleans Saints finally added another signal-caller to their roster. Moments ago, they selected Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book with their fourth-round pick.

Book wasn’t considered a can’t-miss prospect by any means, but he did have an incredible career with the Fighting Irish. In fact, he passed Tom Clements, Ron Powlus and Brady Quinn for the most wins as a quarterback in Notre Dame history.

The odds of Book getting starting reps at quarterback for the Saints in 2021 are slim, especially since they have Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston on the roster. However, he’s in a great situation where he can sit for a year and learn Sean Payton’s system.

If Payton can transform Hill into an offensive weapon, he may have success with a quarterback who’s very effective with RPOs.

The @Saints use a 4th Round pick on a QB!@NDFootball QB Ian Book is headed to New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/rV7ShJvbOT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 1, 2021

Fortunately for Book, he already has former Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ approval.

“I think the first thing you see is just his hard toughness and competitive drive,” Brees said in a recent interview. “I think his skillset carries over. He’s an athletic guy who can run and make plays with his legs. I think he’s got a bright future.”

Payton admit that Book actually reminds him of himself, so we shouldn’t be too surprised that he selected the Notre Dame product.

Time will tell if the Saints made the right decision taking Book in the fourth round.