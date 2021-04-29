Report: 1 Team Doing Most ‘Groundwork’ For Trade Up

While they’re not picking towards the top of tonight’s first round, the New Orleans Saints are set to be one of the more interesting teams of the back half. They currently have the No. 28 pick of the first round.

Picking in the mid to late 20s is nothing new for the Saints, who have been one of the NFL’s most consistent teams of the last decade. Of course, it is a new day for the franchise as well. Drew Brees has retired, leaving the quarterback position to Jameis Winston and/or Taysom Hill.

There have been rumors that New Orleans could target a second-tier quarterback, like Florida’s Kyle Trask. They’ve also been connected to the cornerback position, one of the big needs on defense. There are three top-tier corners in this draft, and some expect the Saints to make a jump up to take one, potentially Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley.

While a jump into the early 20s or late teens seems more realistic, general manager Mickey Loomis is exploring all options. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, that includes calls into teams in the top 10.

In a relatively quiet trade market thus far, the #Saints appear to be the team doing the most groundwork for a potential trade up. They’ve even called into the Top 10 to gauge value. For a CB? Would be a steep price, but they aren’t afraid to be bold… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Making that leap would require a ton of capital, but it is telling. Perhaps the New Orleans Saints has the same injury concerns about Farley that others have expressed. Without those injuries, he may have been the first cornerback off the board, but now it looks like Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn will be the top players at the position, and potential top 10 picks.

Are Surtain or Horn worth giving up future first rounders or other significant pieces? We may find out in about 12 hours.

The first round of this weekend’s NFL Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

