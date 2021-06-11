In March, legendary quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement after spending two decades in the NFL. Fast forward a few months later, the New Orleans Saints had an update on the future Hall of Famer.

On Friday afternoon, Brees’ retirement from the NFL became official. This move was delayed strictly so the Saints could manage their cap situation this offseason.

By keeping Brees on the roster until early June, the Saints are now allowed to split his dead money across two years – $11.15 million in 2021 and $11.5 million in 2022.

Though it’s been months since Brees announced his retirement, it’s still surreal to think about the future of the Saints without the 15-year captain under center. That being said, the franchise still has a lot of talent and should be competitive this fall.

Drew Brees' retirement from the NFL becomes official ⚜️#ThankYouDrew https://t.co/pbVHVO7eAF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 11, 2021

As for Brees, he’ll begin his transition from athlete to broadcaster. He’s expected to call Notre Dame football games this fall for NBC.

Eventually, Brees could end up calling NFL games for NBC. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post thinks Brees will eventually replace Cris Collinsworth as the color commentator for Sunday Night Football.

While his future as a broadcaster is unwritten, there’s no doubt that Brees will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when his time comes. He finished his NFL career with 80,358 passing yards and 571 touchdowns.