New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees Apologizes For What He Said

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees took to Instagram on Thursday morning to issue an apology for what he said about players kneeling for the national anthem.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is taking major heat for his comments in an interview with Yahoo Finance. Brees said he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.”

Brees was harshly criticized by several current and former NFL players. He was ripped by LeBron James, too.

Thursday morning, Brees took to Instagram to apologize for what he said. He’s sorry to the people that he hurt.

“I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused,” he wrote.

“I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community,” Brees added.

“I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen.”

Brees likely still has a ways to go before he gains back the trust of those who disagreed with his comments, but this could be a start.