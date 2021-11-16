With kicker Brian Johnson continuing to struggle, the New Orleans Saints are bringing in another option at the position.

The Saints will re-sign Brett Maher to their practice squad, according to his agent. The veteran kicker was in camp with New Orleans this summer, only to be released after 11 days.

Maher last appeared in a regular season game in 2019 for the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, he’s bounced around with the Jets, Cardinals, Washington Football Team, Texans and Saints.

The Saints are re-signing veteran kicker Brett Maher to their practice squad, per agent Derrick Fox. Was with them this preseason before suffering a minor injury and now a candidate to potentially replace Brian Johnson. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 16, 2021

In 29 games with the Cowboys in 2018-19, Maher connected on 49-of-66 on field goals and 68-of-69 on extra points.

As for Johnson, he is 8-for-8 on field goals in four games with New Orleans, but has converted only 3-of-8 extra points. If the Virginia Tech product doesn’t pick it up, he could find himself replaced soon.

With Wil Lutz out this year due to injury, the Saints have already used three kickers: Johnson, Aldrick Rosas and Cody Parkey.