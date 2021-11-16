The Spun

The Saints Are Re-Signing A Notable Kicker

A general view of the Superdome during a New Orleans Saints game.NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 26: A general view of the stadium during the first quarter during the Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 26, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With kicker Brian Johnson continuing to struggle, the New Orleans Saints are bringing in another option at the position.

The Saints will re-sign Brett Maher to their practice squad, according to his agent. The veteran kicker was in camp with New Orleans this summer, only to be released after 11 days.

Maher last appeared in a regular season game in 2019 for the Dallas Cowboys. Since then, he’s bounced around with the Jets, Cardinals, Washington Football Team, Texans and Saints.

In 29 games with the Cowboys in 2018-19, Maher connected on 49-of-66 on field goals and 68-of-69 on extra points.

As for Johnson, he is 8-for-8 on field goals in four games with New Orleans, but has converted only 3-of-8 extra points. If the Virginia Tech product doesn’t pick it up, he could find himself replaced soon.

With Wil Lutz out this year due to injury, the Saints have already used three kickers: Johnson, Aldrick Rosas and Cody Parkey.

