The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team.

Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did not attempt a field goal, and only managed to convert three of five extra point attempts. The team has now signed Brian Johnson, a former All-ACC performer at Virginia Tech, off of the Chicago Bears practice squad. Parkey was heading to the injured reserve, but will now be released per Tom Pelissero.

Aldrick Rosas began the year with the Saints, and was a perfect 13-of-13 on extra points, but hit just one of four field goals during the year. The Saints hope that Johnson will give them some consistency at the kicker position.

Parkey is joined by a pair of defensive backs—Brian Poole and Desmond Trufant—on the chopping block. The Saints are looking to solidify things as they enter the bye week, with their next game coming on Monday, Oct. 25 at the Seattle Seahawks.

The #Saints released K Cody Parkey, DB Brian Poole and CB Desmond Trufant. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

Poole, a former Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets defensive back, was in his first year with the Saints, though he wasn’t set to see the field after going on injured reserve in August. Trufant, a 31 year old veteran that spent his first seven seasons with the Saints’ rival Atlanta Falcons, played in two games for New Orleans, breaking up one pass and recording three tackles.

Trufant played 57 defensive snaps and one special teams snap in two games with the Saints. He had not played since the team’s Week 2 game.

