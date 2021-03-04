The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Veteran Punter

A closeup of a New Orleans Saints helmet on the football field.NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints reportedly dismissed one of their longest-tenured players today, cutting veteran punter Thomas Morstead.

Morstead was released after 12 seasons with the franchise, according to Nader Mirfiq of the “Sports Overtime” podcast. This decision comes after Morstead turned in a poor 2020 campaign.

The 34-year-old averaged a career-worst 43.1 yards per punt last fall while reportedly dealing with a back injury.

Morstead had been signed through the 2022 season and was due to make more than $4 million in 2021. Last month, he told Mirfiq and partner Chris Rosvoglou that he had every intention of playing next season and would be getting work done on his eyes in an attempt to improve his performance.

Morstead also addressed his undisclosed back injury at that time, declining to go into detail but saying it did affect his performance.

“I was proud of how I battled through,” he said. “I wasn’t happy, especially, with the first six or seven games. It was a lot of inconsistency and just in general shorter punts than we’d like.”

Currently, Morstead owns Saints’ franchise records in punts, punting yards and yards per punt. Including postseason, he also has the second most appearances (215) in franchise history, trailing only Drew Brees who has 245.


