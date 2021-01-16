New Orleans Saints Reportedly Make Decision On QB Jameis Winston

Eventually, the Drew Brees era will come to an end for the New Orleans Saints. As a matter of fact, the league-wide expectation right now is that he’ll retire after this season is over.

If Brees retires from the NFL this offseason, New Orleans will have to quickly find a replacement for the future Hall of Famer. It’s possible that Taysom Hill could be the successor to Brees, but he’s not the only option in the building.

The Saints signed Jameis Winston to a one-year deal this past offseason. He hasn’t started a single game this season, but the coaching staff reportedly likes what they’ve seen from the former No. 1 overall pick.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had more on Winston’s future this Saturday afternoon.

“My understanding is that despite not playing him hardly at all this year, they do want to bring back Jameis Winston,” Rapoport said. “They love what they’ve seen in practice. They’ve seen the arm talent, all the skills that made him the No. 1 pick, and his work ethic. They just haven’t seen him show, mentally, that he’s able to cut down the interceptions because he hasn’t played. Perhaps next year we’ll get to see a little bit of that.”

From @NFLGameDay: While the #Saints are likely saying goodbye to star QB Drew Brees after the season, they do want to bring Jameis Winston back. They like what they've seen in practice, at least. pic.twitter.com/Pf08qRCN9P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2021

Sean Payton hinted at Winston having a chance to start next season during an appearance on the ‘Huddle & Flow’ podcast.

“Jameis is definitely a starter. He’s performed exceptionally well considering the amount of time we’ve had, or haven’t had, since we’ve signed him.”

New Orleans has plenty of obstacles to overcome regarding cap space, but Winston shouldn’t cost too much compared to other quarterbacks around the league.