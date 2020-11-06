New Orleans Saints Reportedly Make Decision On WR Michael Thomas

Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints officially got a piece of good news on Friday as they eye an important NFC South weekend matchup.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini, both Drew Brees and Michael Thomas will be active on Sunday night against the Buccaneers.

The game will be Thomas’s first appearance since Week 1 of the 2020 season.

The official injury update comes just hours after ESPN Saints insider Mike Triplett confirmed that the two New Orleans stars were on the field at practice on Friday.

Saints’ QB Drew Brees and WR Michael Thomas are both expected to be active on Sunday night against the Bucs per source. #Saints #Bucs — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 6, 2020

Most importantly for Payton and the Saints will be having Thomas back on the field. The league’s leading wide receiver in 2019 hasn’t played since the first week of the season due to a combination of a high-ankle sprain and a nagging hamstring injury. In the season opener against Tampa Bay, Thomas caught three passes for only 19 yards. The Saints still won the game 34-23.

Brees appeared on the injury report just earlier this week with a right shoulder injury. However, it looks like the 41-year-old is still healthy enough to go this weekend.

Having Thomas and Brees both on the field bodes well for the Saints passing attack. With small injuries to Emmanuel Sanders and Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith has been the only New Orleans wide receiver to play in all seven of the team’s games this year. Finally, the Saints will be closer to full strength in their passing game.

Thomas has electrified the NFL over the last two years, combining for 274 receptions, 3,130 yards, and 18 touchdowns during 2018 and 2019. Against a stout Buccaneers defense, Brees will need his best weapon to have a big day.

New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. The game will be on NBC.