New Orleans Saints Reportedly “Weighing” Trade Up For 1 Position

With the No. 28 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints may have a tough time getting the player they want if he’s among the best at his position. As a result, they could be eyeing a move up to get a player they really want.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints are currently weighing a potential trade up in the draft. He noted they are looking for a cornerback, and would most likely make such a trade for that position specifically.

Virginia Tech star cornerback Caleb Farley is believed to be the one the Saints want the most. But Rapoport isn’t sure if the Saints would only make a trade up for him.

In two years with the Hokies, Farley made six interceptions, 19 passes defended, 56 tackles and a touchdown. He earned First-Team All-ACC honors for the Hokies in 2019 but did not play in 2020

Caleb Farley is a top three cornerback in 2021 NFL Draft. Alabama’s Patrick Surtain is expected to be the first cornerback off the board, and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn may not be far behind him.

The New Orleans Saints’ defense was a top five unit in 2020, but cornerback is one of the team’s biggest needs (outside of properly settling on a starting quarterback).

If the Saints want to pick up right where they left off as the dominant power in the NFC South, addressing the defense is the first place they should start.

Will the Saints make a trade on/before Draft Day?